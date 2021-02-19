Namibia: Man Dies in Suspected Suicide At Onesi

A 33-YEAR-OLD man allegedly committed suicide at a village near Onesi in the Omusati region on Thursday morning.

The Namibian Police's Omusati regional crime investigation coordinator, deputy commissioner Moses Simaho Malakiya, on Thursday said Isak Iipinge Iiyambo's mother found him hanging from the roof trusses in his bedroom at around 07h00.

No suicide note was found and no foul play was suspected, Malakiya said.

Iiyambo's relatives have been informed about his death.

A police investigation into the matter continues.