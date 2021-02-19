Namibia: Nunw, Shiimi in 'Consultation' Clash

FINANCE minister Iipumbu Shiimi says the National Union of Namibian Workers (NUNW), which is the umbrella body for several Swapo-aligned unions, was consulted in July and August last year and knew the government intended liquidating Air Namibia.

However, NUNW secretary general Job Muniaro said the finance minister was being economical with the truth and that the unions were not consulted on the liquidation decision.

He asked Shiimi to produce the minutes of the alleged consultation meetings.

"Not true at all, it's a lie. He must show us on which date we sat," Muniaro said.

Speaking in the National Assembly yesterday, Shiimi said the government could no longer sustain the airline, as more than N$8 billion had been spent on it since independence.

"We have also made representations to senior representatives of the National Union of Namibian Workers (NUNW). It is very surprising to hear that the unions are claiming that they were not consulted," Shiimi said.

Several unions staged protests across the country demanding that the government reverses its decision to shut down Air Namibia.

He added that the government cannot change its decision to benefit some, while the majority of citizens carry the burden of constantly bailing out Air Namibia.

"There is no justification to take a decision that has an impact on the lives of many people only to benefit a few individuals. It does not make any sense at all to promote the interests of the few at the expense of the majority. The net economic costs of Air Namibia's operations far outstrip the net gains and it is thus unsustainable," Shiimi said.

An agitated Muniaro said that if the government continues with the liquidation "they will see".

"They can do whatever they want, but we will take our own action. If government is ignoring us, it is fine. We will see. There is a time that we will need each other. If they do not need us they must tell us," Muniaro added.

Namibian Cabin Crew Union president Reginald Kock also said no discussions had taken place around a consultative table.

"The previous discussions were on the situation the airline found itself in. It seems he does not understand processes or they decide to liquidate and only use us in the process for their convenience," he added.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Prime minister Saara Kuugongelwa-Amadhila told the National Assembly yesterday afternoon that the door is still open for members of parliament to contribute to the liquidation of Air Namibia but government has no new information that can change its decision.

"Other stakeholders may feel that we have not been thorough with our investigations when we took this decision and the members can still bring information to us. We do not know of other information that could influence or change the decision and at this point we have no new information," she said.

Minister of mines and energy Tom Alweendo concurred with Shiimi, saying that opposition parties are using the Air Namibia saga to benefit their political agenda.

"Why the sudden change of heart? One cannot but wonder whether it is political posturing," Alweendo said.

He commended public enterprises minister Leon Jooste for choosing liquidation as it shows brave leadership and his merits to make difficult choices when it is needed.