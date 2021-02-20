Zimbabwe: Celebrities Welcome Covid-19 Vaccine

Local celebrities including musicians, models and music promoters have welcomed the recently launched national Covid-19 vaccination programme, which started on Thursday.

Zimbabwe took delivery of 200 000 Sinopharm vaccine jabs from China on Monday, which are enough for 100 000 people as each person will take two shots.

According to the Government, there are more vaccines which are being sourced to inoculate the targeted 10 million people under the voluntary vaccination programme dubbed, "Get the jab, if you wish".

National Arts Council of Zimbabwe (NACZ) director Nicholas Moyo said the vaccine was more than welcome and urged authorities to include artistes on the list.

"We are encouraging the arts sector to embrace the vaccination programme rolled out by Government. We believe as Zimbabweans we are part of the population and we play a critical role in encouraging our consumers of arts to take up the vaccines.

"We applaud the creatives, artistes and musicians to actually publicize and talk about the vaccines so that it gets to the people," he said.

Bulawayo-based songstress and dancer Sandra Ndebele said she was more than ready to be vaccinated, adding that the Covid-19 vaccine roll-out was supposed to include artistes.

"I want it and I have been patiently waiting for it. We thank the Government for the job well-done. We are tired of staying at home doing nothing," Ndebele said.

Reigning Miss Zimbabwe World, Belinda Potts said she wanted the vaccine. "Why not? The health of the people comes first. I applaud the Government for bringing the vaccine and we are actually waiting for more for it. I am going to get vaccinated and I don't believe in what some people are saying about the vaccine, unless if they have another option," she said.

Gospel singer Charles Charamba said: "We haven't questioned the vaccines that our children get in schools. We had no means to prove or disprove conspiracy theories when we were immunised at a tender age. We don't see the logic in doubting this one (vaccine).

"We are not afraid of receiving the vaccine as long as Government has done its best to protect its citizens," he said

Poet, actor and musician Albert Nyathi said he was ready for the vaccination programme to also reach artistes.

"I want it and I am ready for it. Definitely the population needs to be protected from this Covid-19 menace and if these vaccinations can do the job, so be it," he said.

Socialite and philanthropist Wanisai Mutandwa, affectionately known as "Mahwindo" in the showbiz industry, said she was prepared for the vaccine.

"We want the vaccine and we have been waiting for it. As artistes, we need to work and also children want to go back to normalcy. I need that vaccine like yesterday. The life we are living is not normal. We have lost lives due to this virus and if we continue like this, we all perish," she said.

Comedienne Felistas "Mai Titi" Murata Edwards said: "What can we do? We don't have a choice. Rather let us take the vaccine for the betterment of our health," she added.

Gospel music star Matthias Mhere encouraged everyone, including artistes, to take up the vaccine.

"We should get vaccinated. I am happy with what the Government has done. Covid-19 is real and we should all be vaccinated. I want the jab and I am waiting to hear when we can start getting one but to be honest, it is more than welcome in Zimbabwe," he said.

Arts promoter and businessman Spencer Madziya (Boss Spencer) thanked the Government for bringing the jab home.

"Our Government should be commended for battling to save lives by acquiring the Covid-19 vaccines. This shows how serious the Second Republic is in looking after its people. I urge all responsible citizens and businesses to support the efforts of Government in acquiring the vaccines. Let us stay safe, sanitise and maintain social distance," he said. Former model and founder of Zim Gossip Modelling Agency, Mercy Mushaninga said thanked the Government for rolling out the vaccination programme and acknowledged the quick response by authorities.

"I was pleased by the fast reaction from our Government and it should be saluted for that. We need to get back to work and vaccination is the only way to go," she said.

Zimdancehall musician Poptain of the "Fadza Mutengi" fame said the vaccine would make everyone safe and he was ready for it.

"I am willing to get the jab. I miss working normally. We are ready for the vaccine."