Rwanda: Restaurants Allowed to Host Clients, Curfew Extended

Restaurants and cafes will now be allowed to host clients to 30 percent of their occupancy capacity, according to new cabinet resolutions on the prevention of the spread of Covid-19 in the country.

For close to a month, eateries were only allowed to offer takeaway services, as part of measures aimed at curbing the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic after a spike in infections was registered in the country towards the end of 2020 and at the beginning of this year.

The cabinet meeting that sat on Friday, February 19 also agreed to extend the Covid-19 curfew by one hour, allowing people to make movements from 4 AM to 8 PM.

Curfew time has been from 7pm to 4 am recently.

In the new measures, businesses have been granted an additional hour of operation, meaning they will be working until 6 PM.

These measures will take effect from the 23rd of this month to March 15.

Public offices will resume with essential staff which does not exceed 30 percent capacity. The other employees will continue working from home, and will only come to office on a rotational basis as their counterparts will take their turn of working from home.

This also applies to private businesses.

Markets and malls will continue working with essential vendors, and must not exceed 50 percent of registered traders.

Movements between Kigali, and other provinces and districts of the country are not permitted except for essential services, medical reasons or tourism.

Both local and international tourists must possess negative Covid-19 test results.

Vehicles transporting goods will continue to travel with no more than two people on board.

Public transport buses will be working, but must not exceed 75 percent capacity.

"Bus operators will ensure that passengers observe social distancing and only passengers with masks will be allowed onboard," the statement read.

Taximotos and bicycles are allowed to carry passengers, "and must observe strict hygiene."