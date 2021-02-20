Nigeria: Seek Foreign Help On Insecurity to Avoid Food Scarcity, Lawani Urges Buhari

20 February 2021
This Day (Lagos)
By George Okoh

Former Deputy Governor of Benue State and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Steven Lawani, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to look into the possibility of inviting foreign support to end the escalating insecurity the country is going through.

He said if solution to bandits and other crimes in the country could not be found in the country, then Buhari should waste no time in seeking foreign support just like the way Nigeria has helped other countries when they were in need of security assistance.

Lawani spoke to reporters yesterday at his home in Makurdi even as he said any further delay would be catastrophic in the area of food production and scarcity.

Besides, he stressed the propensity for the country to embrace ranching as the best form of animal husbandry to address the intractable rift between herdsmen and farmers across the country.

He said the level of insecurity in the country today had assumed a worrisome level, stressing that more needs to be done as the situation if not arrested would plunge the nation into endemic hunger and starvation.

"Today, we have the army and police controlling affairs if there is breakdown of law and order and the hoodlums take over the roads and they start shooting, they don't ask whether you are APC, PDP, Yoruba, Hausa, Idoma or Tiv so it's something we all are worried.

"I think more needs to be done. I have spoken about it before where I said if the insecurity situation in the country is not arrested, worse implication is yet to come.

"If people cannot go to their farms to farm, there is going to be starvation in time to come and that will lead to more trouble.

"So the implication of insecurity is enormous and therefore, government must do something quickly. If the Nigerian government cannot arrest the situation and requires help from outside, let them do it. "We (Nigeria) had in the past, aided countries who have had similar situations, if we are not capable of arresting the situation, let them also look for assistance outside."

Chief Lawani who lamented the worsening ethno-religious and political differences in the country said all was not well in the nation and stressed the need for the federal government to listen to the cry of the people.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: This Day

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tributes Pour in for Zimbabwean Dancehall Legend Soul Jah Love
Kenya President's Cabinet Reshuffle Gives Posts to Former Foes
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigerian President Appoints New Civil Defence Boss
Nigerian Apostle Suleman Bars Church Members From Public Comments

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.