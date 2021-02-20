Zimbabwe: Another Subject Added to Grade 7 Exam... Subject to Be Written From This Year

Starting this year, Grade 7 pupils will sit for six subjects instead of five under the competence-based curriculum, which the learners embarked on in 2017.

The new Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (Zimsec) structure shows pupils will write Mathematics; English Language; Indigenous Language; Agriculture, Science and Technology and ICT; Social Sciences and Physical Education and Arts.

The last Grade 7 examination class wrote Mathematics, Agriculture, English, Indigenous Language and General Paper. Zimsec public relations manager Mrs Nicky Dhlamini said: "Yes the structure is a true reflection of Zimsec exams. This is in line with the new curriculum.

This class started the new curriculum in Grade 3 as scheduled, and in accordance with the framework Zimsec has put in place the structure."

Mrs Dhlamini said the schools structure and compliance is under the supervision of the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education.

Primary and Secondary Education Ministry director of communication, Mr Taungana Ndoro said: "This exam structure is under the competence-based curriculum which the learners started embarking on in 2017 when they were in Grade 3."

This year will therefore see the first batch of learners sitting for the competence-based curriculum examinations for Grade 7.

Mr Ndoro said since 2017, the ministry has been focused on providing adequate learning materials to enable pupils to be assessed under the competence-based curriculum at Grade 7 this year.

"The pupils will be assessed under the following learning areas Mathematics; English Language; Indigenous Language for example Ndebele; Agriculture, Science and Technology and ICT; Social Sciences and Physical Education and Arts," said Mr Ndoro.

Below is the new Grade 7 examination structure:

1) Mathematics, Paper 1, Multiple Choice (60percent) _

_Paper 2, Structured (40percent)

2) English Language

Paper 1, Multiple Choice (60percent)

_Paper 2, Structured (40percent) _Summary added to Paper 2.

3) Indigenous Language for example Ndebele, Shona

Paper 1, Multiple Choice (40percent)

_Paper 2, Structured (60percent). Summary added to paper 2.

4) Agriculture, Science and Technology and Information Communication and Technology,

- Agriculture 50percent

- Science and Technology 30percent- ICT 20percent

Paper 1, Multiple Choice (50percent)

Paper 2, Structured (50percent)

5) Social Sciences (formerly General Paper)

- Family Religion and Moral Education (FAREME) 50percent

- Heritage and Social Studies 40percent

- Guidance and Counselling 10percent

Paper 1, Multiple Choice (50percent)

Paper 2, Structured (50percent)

6) Physical Education and Arts

- Visual and Performing Arts 50percent

- Physical Education, Sports and Mass Displays 50percent

Paper 1, Multiple Choice (100percent) One paper only.