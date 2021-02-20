Zimbabwe: Covid-19 - Pandemic Slows Down Beitbridge Transformation Projects

19 February 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Thupeyo Muleya

The Covid19 pandemic has adversely affected Beitbridge Municipality's capacity to collect more revenue from ratepayers and businesses as they are also finding the going tough under the new economic climate.

The state of affairs has seen the local authority failing to implement major capital projects that are part of its transformation drive from a town into a modern city. In an interview, the town clerk, Mr Loud Ramakgapola said so far, the council was only collecting less than 20 percent of its targeted monthly revenue.

This year the Municipality adopted an $935 million annual budget and $78 million expected to have been collected in January alone.

However, as of January 31, they had only managed to collect $13, 3 million.

According to Mr Ramakgapola, the situation has seen them failing to construct a new landfill as planned this year.

"We are collecting less than we had planned for and this is seriously affecting our capacity to implement major capital projects to modernise our town," he said.

"You will not that our town has been gradually developing and hence we need to match that with other critical services. So, we are working on a number of initiatives to improve our capacity to deal with issues of solid waste management".

Mr Ramakgapola said they had planned to use $583, $200 on the construction of a modern landfill, which will be located after Makhakavhule Cemetery.

It is understood that the current landfill, located west of Dulivhadzimu Long Distance bus terminus and was built in the 1970s, is now obsolete.

In addition, it does not match the demand and the town's transformation status.

"We have identified a site and would want more resources to start on the excavations and the major civil works.

"Our hope is that when our revenue base gradually improves, we may fully implement this project," said Mr Ramakgapola.

The official said they were collecting around 700 tonnes of solid waste monthly although they believed that the 80 000 population was producing an excess of over 1000 tonnes of solid waste.

He said the town's population was growing rapidly and hence the need to be ahead in terms of setting proper service delivery standards.

Beitbridge is the face of Zimbabwe to those coming in through South Africa and those in transit (13 000 daily) from other countries in the region (SADC) and the town generates a lot of litter due to its high economic activity and location as a transit point. @tupeyo

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tributes Pour in for Zimbabwean Dancehall Legend Soul Jah Love
Kenya President's Cabinet Reshuffle Gives Posts to Former Foes
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigerian President Appoints New Civil Defence Boss
Nigerian Apostle Suleman Bars Church Members From Public Comments

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.