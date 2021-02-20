Zimbabwe: EU Renews Sanctions Against Zimbabwe

19 February 2021
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Alois Vinga

THE European Union (EU) has renewed sanctions against the Zanu PF led government while maintaining a targeted asset freeze on the Zimbabwe Defence Industries (ZDI).

The Western bloc announced this Friday after satisfying itself the Harare administration had failed to meet the minimum conditions expected for the lifting of the near two-decade old embargo.

"The EU has decided to renew its arms embargo and to maintain a targeted assets freeze against one company, ZDI, taking into account the situation in Zimbabwe, including the continuing need to investigate the role of security force actors in human rights abuses," said EU in a statement.

The EU dismissed claims by Zimbabwean authorities the measures affected ordinary citizens instead of the targeted elite.

"These measures do not affect the people of Zimbabwe, its economy, foreign direct investment, or trade, and Zimbabwe continues to benefit from duty free and quota free access of its exports to the EU, with negotiations to deepen the Eastern and Southern Africa (ESA) Economic Partnership Agreement (EPA) ongoing," said the bloc.

The EU called for electoral reforms as an important element to strengthening democracy in Zimbabwe.

It maintained it was ready to continue its support to Zimbabwe in line with the recommendations made by the 2018 EU Electoral Observation Mission.

"The EU will continue to support the people of Zimbabwe, having provided over the last 7 years more than €366 million for the development of the country and €68 million of humanitarian assistance, including dedicated assistance in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic," said the bloc.

The Friday renewal of the embargo comes hard on the heels of the recent United Kingdom inclusion into its sanctions list, of four current and former Zimbabwean security commanders for their alleged role in the killing of protesters during the current Mnangagwa led administration.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tributes Pour in for Zimbabwean Dancehall Legend Soul Jah Love
Kenya President's Cabinet Reshuffle Gives Posts to Former Foes
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigerian President Appoints New Civil Defence Boss
Nigerian Apostle Suleman Bars Church Members From Public Comments

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.