Zimbabwe: Soul Jah Love's Body Taken to Msasa Home

19 February 2021
New Zimbabwe (London)

LATE dancehall star Soul Jah Love's body has been taken to the artiste's Msasa Home in Harare this Friday afternoon where over a hundred mourners welcomed it.

Soul Jah Love's body was taken from Nyaradzo Funeral Service along Herbert Chitepo and driven in a procession that went past Mbare high density suburb where the musician made his name in the popular music genre.

Police fought to disperse hundreds of fans who mobbed the Nyaradzo hearse as it drove past Mbare Musika long distance bus terminus.

The procession built up with dozens of youths clinging to speeding vehicle bodies to witness the historic event in its raw state.

The body arrived at the late musician's Msasa home shortly after 3pm amid a scramble from close friends and fans to lift the casket from the hearse into the house where it will lie in state until his burial at Warren Hills Cemetery this Saturday.

Sauro, Chigunduru, Chibaba as he was variously known, died aged 31 on Tuesday on arrival at Mbuya Dorcas Hospital.

He had been battling diabetes for years.

The Pamamonya Ipapo chanter was Thursday declared a liberation hero by President Emmerson Mnangagwa, paving way for his state assisted funeral.

Born Soul Musaka, Soul Jah Love is among a crop of young musicians who used their talents to escape crime and poverty in poor Mbare high density suburb widely believed to be the place where Zimdancehall originated nearly a decade ago.

