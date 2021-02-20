Zimbabwe: Mliswa Arrested 'For the 78th Time'

19 February 2021
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Ndatenda Njanike

TROUBLE-PRONE Norton legislator Temba Mliswa was Friday arrested again for allegedly violating Covid-19 regulations.

The incident happened at the legislator's Spring Farm in Karoi where he had gathered some youths.

News of his arrest was revealed by the independent legislator through his twitter handle, saying this was his 78th time.

"The persecution continues!! I've been arrested again for the 78th time! This time at my Spring Farm, Karoi where I was approached for a venue to host a Govt youth, agricultural initiative. The programme is being carried out throughout the districts and Spring Farm was selected in Hurungwe District," he said.

Mliswa said the event was ironically also attended by an official from the youth ministry.

Said the MP, "In attendance was an official from Ministry of Youth&rep from Chinhoyi Uni. It boggles the mind that I'm not even the convenor & yet I'm targeted arrested. Notwithstanding the fact agriculture is an essential service and less than 15 were present."

Mliswa was first arrested Friday last week while addressing journalists at his Borrowdale home.

He was freed by Harare magistrate Vongai Guuriro on $20 000 bail the following day.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

