Sudan: AU Ready to Help Sudan, Ethiopia Resolve Border Tiff - Envoy

The African Union (AU) has reiterated its willingness to provide any support needed by Sudan during its transition period even as it called for continued peace, given the Sudan-Ethiopia border tension.

"The African Union has been keeping pace with developments in Sudan since April 2019 and has done its best to ensure that the transitional authorities are effective, consistent and motivated by the will of the Sudanese people," AU mediator Mohamed el Hacen Lebatt said in Khartoum on Thursday.

He affirmed the African Union's keenness on the principle of peaceful African solutions to African challenges.

The AU envoy arrived in Khartoum on Thursday and met Sudanese government officials regarding the Fashaqa area and the border tension between Sudan and Ethiopia.

He held talks with Sovereign Council Chairman Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, First Vice President of the Sovereign Council Mohammed Hamdan Daglou and Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok.

Prof Lebatt led negotiations between the internal Sudanese parties, following the ouster of Omar al-Bashir in 2019.

Ahmed Abdul Ghani, a Sudanese political analyst, believes that the African Union "has made great effort" and may succeed in ending the tension between Sudan and Ethiopia.