Sudan: AU Ready to Help Sudan, Ethiopia Resolve Border Tiff - Envoy

19 February 2021
The East African (Nairobi)
By Mawahib Abdallatif

The African Union (AU) has reiterated its willingness to provide any support needed by Sudan during its transition period even as it called for continued peace, given the Sudan-Ethiopia border tension.

"The African Union has been keeping pace with developments in Sudan since April 2019 and has done its best to ensure that the transitional authorities are effective, consistent and motivated by the will of the Sudanese people," AU mediator Mohamed el Hacen Lebatt said in Khartoum on Thursday.

He affirmed the African Union's keenness on the principle of peaceful African solutions to African challenges.

The AU envoy arrived in Khartoum on Thursday and met Sudanese government officials regarding the Fashaqa area and the border tension between Sudan and Ethiopia.

He held talks with Sovereign Council Chairman Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, First Vice President of the Sovereign Council Mohammed Hamdan Daglou and Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok.

Prof Lebatt led negotiations between the internal Sudanese parties, following the ouster of Omar al-Bashir in 2019.

Ahmed Abdul Ghani, a Sudanese political analyst, believes that the African Union "has made great effort" and may succeed in ending the tension between Sudan and Ethiopia.

Read the original article on East African.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The East African. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: East African

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tributes Pour in for Zimbabwean Dancehall Legend Soul Jah Love
Kenya President's Cabinet Reshuffle Gives Posts to Former Foes
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigerian President Appoints New Civil Defence Boss
Nigerian Apostle Suleman Bars Church Members From Public Comments

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.