Tanzania: Locusts Invade Longido District Throwing Farmers Into Panic

19 February 2021
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Arusha — Farmers and residents of Longido District, in Arusha have been thrown into panic after their farms were invaded by locusts.

The pests, which have been attacking crops with devastating effects , were first seen earlier in the day in Namanga on the Kenya-Tanzania border and later crossing over.

Longido District Commissioner Frank Mwaisumbe said the locusts have spread to many parts of the district.

"They were first seen at the border area near Namanga town and later I got information of these insects being seen in other places" he said.

He said he had already contacted regional officials and the agriculture ministry who had promised to send experts as soon as possible

Longido resident Jeremiah Sanka said they were afraid of their crops being eaten by locusts.

"We have sent people to the fields because by this time the maize has started to germinate so if eaten it will be such a huge loss" he said

However, he said he was confident the government would quickly remove the locusts as it did in Kilimanjaro Region

