Nigeria: Oil Production Cut - Sylva Travels As Nigeria Lobbies Four Opec Countries

19 February 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)

OPEC announced the appointment of Mr Sylva to act as its Special Envoy to the four countries.

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva, has embarked on a four-day journey to some Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) to discuss issues around crude oil production cut.

A statement by his special Adviser on Media, Garba Deen Muhammad, on Friday, said the countries include Equatorial Guinea, Gabon, Congo Brazzaville and South Sudan.

"Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva, has left Nigeria today for Equatorial Guinea on a start of his four-nation shuttle to oil-producing countries that include Equatorial Guinea, Gabon, Congo Brazzaville and South Sudan within the week.

"His mission is to discuss issues of compliance cuts which the organisation has been using to stabilise oil price at the peak of the global COVID-19 pandemic which had plummeted to as low as 10 dollar per barrel," Mr Muhammad said.

He said OPEC chose Mr Sylva as a way of rewarding Nigeria for beating daunting odds to achieve full compliance with OPEC cuts, despite its other economic challenges.

According to him, the minister is expected to deploy his country's credentials as a full compliant member country to encourage the four nations to stay the course and abide by the cuts and general OPEC principles.

He said that the minister is expected back in Nigeria next week.

OPEC announced the appointment of Mr Sylva to act as its Special Envoy to the four countries.

The organisation rallied together and undertook painful cuts among its members and also persuaded its allies such as Russia to do the same to stabilise oil price.

The sacrifice paid off as demand gradually improved and prices began to rise until they reached the current impressive level of about $60 per barrel. (NAN)

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tributes Pour in for Zimbabwean Dancehall Legend Soul Jah Love
Kenya President's Cabinet Reshuffle Gives Posts to Former Foes
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Somali Troops Clash With Opposition Forces in Mogadishu
Nigerian President Appoints New Civil Defence Boss

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.