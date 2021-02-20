Zimbabwe: Zimpapers Suspends Editors Over Cheeky Soul-Jah Love Tribute

STATE-CONTROLLED publisher Zimpapers has summarily suspended sub-editors Washington Rungano Gwanzura and Tinashe Chuma for publishing a cheeky reader's comment wishing death on President Emmerson Mnangagwa or any of his two deputies.

In tributes to late Zimdancehall star Soul Jah Love who died Tuesday, an anonymous contributor to the stable's H-Metro publication mischievously said one of the three leaders should have died instead of the talented chanter.

But management did not take this lightly, responding with the suspensions.

Production editor Rosenthal Mutakati also barred the two from setting foot at Herald House where the popular tabloid is situated.

The duo's suspension will run for two weeks, a time during which some investigations into the matter will be instituted.

"It is being alleged that you breached the Zimbabwe Newspapers (1980) Limited Code of Conduct and Grievance Procedure in that you failed to check H-Metro publication for 19 February 2021 and cleared he copy for printing with an unacceptable statement in the feedback column," wrote Mutakati.

He added, "In line with Section 21 of the Zimpapers Code of Conduct and Grievance Procedure, you are hereby suspended from duty for 14 working days without pay and benefits with immediate effect pending investigations.

"The period of suspension will be from 19 February 2021 to 11 March 2021.

"In the meantime, please be advised that you are barred from setting foot at Herald House until the investigations are completed. "

The two have signed the letters acknowledging suspension.

The letter by the reader was written, "Rest in Peace Sauro. Your music impacted us in so many ways. We have lost a Zimdancehall legend in you. Hapana zvatingaita kutonga kwaMwari. If only we had a say tingadeyi tati life mumwe munhu weZanu PF arimu presidium. Go well legend."

President Mnangagwa, deputies Constantino Chiwenga and Kembo Mohadi form the presidium.