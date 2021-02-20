Zambia: From the Field - the Goats Helping Zambians to Reach Economic Independence

20 February 2021
UN News Service

In Zambia, where the climate crisis is making it increasingly difficult to earn a living, goat-rearing is being seen as a possible route to a better livelihood, and economic resilience.

When Sylvia Chiinda's husband died, she was left to raise seven children on her own. As extreme weather hit more frequently, her farm became less productive, forcing her to look for other ways to make money.

Help came in the form of a UN-backed project which is supporting vulnerable women like Ms. Chiinda, by training them in goat-rearing and providing them with a stable income, as demand for Zambian goats grows.

Read more here about how women supported through the initiative say they have benefited financially as well as gaining a new sense of independence and respect within their villages.

Read the original article on UN News.

