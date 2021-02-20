Kenya's Covid-19 Cases Near 104,000 As Death Toll Reaches 1,817

20 February 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Amina Wako

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe announced on Saturday that 152 more people had tested positive for Covid-19 in a single day, bringing the total to 103,993.

The new patients were found after 3,734 samples were tested, raising the number analysed since the first case in March 2020 to 1,262,358.

Kenyans patients numbered 137 while the rest were foreigners.

A hundred and four were male and 48 female, the youngest two years old and the oldest 88.

Nairobi County recorded 105 of the new infections and was followed by Nakuru and Mombasa with eight each, Kiambu and Uasin Gishu seven each, Machakos and Taita Taveta three each, Kajiado, Nyeri and Kisumu two each, and Makueni, Meru, Murang'a, Nandi and Kakamega one each.

CS Kagwe further reported that Kenya's death toll has risen to 1,817 as four more patients had succumbed to the virus.

He also announced the recovery of eight more patients, all of them in hospital, bringing the total to 85,540.

The Ministry of Health said that by Saturday, 335 patients had been hospitalised countrywide while 1,151 were under home-based isolation and care.

Forty seven patients were under intensive care at various health facilities, 18 of them on ventilatory support, 24 on supplemental oxygen and five under observation.

Another nine patients were also on supplementary oxygen but in general wards (eight) and a high dependency unit (one).

ambuthia@ke.nationmedia.com

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Tributes Pour in for Zimbabwean Dancehall Legend Soul Jah Love
Kenya President's Cabinet Reshuffle Gives Posts to Former Foes
Somali Troops Clash With Opposition Forces in Mogadishu
Nigerian President Appoints New Civil Defence Boss

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.