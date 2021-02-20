Nigerian Troops Overrun 'Shekau's Farm'

The troops are heard mocking the sect leader and asking him to come out of hiding.

Nigerian soldiers have overrun a farm purportedly owned by the Boko Haram leader, Abubakar Shekau, in the Sambisa forest just as troops successfully repelled ISWAP terrorists who attacked Dikwa town on Friday evening.

In a video obtained by PRNigeria, the troops stormed the farm in the Sambisa axis and invited locals to help themselves with edibles before destroying the farm.

The troops could be heard mocking the sect leader and asking him to come out of hiding.

Meanwhile, troops in Dikwa after repelling the attack by ISWAP nabbed two men suspected to be terrorist informants living in the community.

PRNigeria had reported that the terrorists invaded a military Super Camp unit on the northern axis of the town on several light trucks mounted with machine guns.

"The terrorists suspected to be aided by informants approached the base from two axes," it reported, quoting a source.

"One of the groups attacked from the northern axis towards Marte road, while the other group approached the base from the north-eastern axis towards Gajibo road.

"The troops on the ground had got a signal of the attempted invasion and retreated to Ajiri Community in the Southern axis, where they relaunched counter-attacks with troops from Gulumba.

"A Ground Force Close Air Support (CAS) component deployed also attacked the terrorists from the air destroying their guntrucks and makeshift camps."