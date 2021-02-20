Nigerian Troops Overrun 'Shekau's Farm'

TundeEludini/PremiumTimes
Nigerian Army
20 February 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)

The troops are heard mocking the sect leader and asking him to come out of hiding.

Nigerian soldiers have overrun a farm purportedly owned by the Boko Haram leader, Abubakar Shekau, in the Sambisa forest just as troops successfully repelled ISWAP terrorists who attacked Dikwa town on Friday evening.

In a video obtained by PRNigeria, the troops stormed the farm in the Sambisa axis and invited locals to help themselves with edibles before destroying the farm.

The troops could be heard mocking the sect leader and asking him to come out of hiding.

Meanwhile, troops in Dikwa after repelling the attack by ISWAP nabbed two men suspected to be terrorist informants living in the community.

PRNigeria had reported that the terrorists invaded a military Super Camp unit on the northern axis of the town on several light trucks mounted with machine guns.

"The terrorists suspected to be aided by informants approached the base from two axes," it reported, quoting a source.

"One of the groups attacked from the northern axis towards Marte road, while the other group approached the base from the north-eastern axis towards Gajibo road.

"The troops on the ground had got a signal of the attempted invasion and retreated to Ajiri Community in the Southern axis, where they relaunched counter-attacks with troops from Gulumba.

"A Ground Force Close Air Support (CAS) component deployed also attacked the terrorists from the air destroying their guntrucks and makeshift camps."

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Tributes Pour in for Zimbabwean Dancehall Legend Soul Jah Love
Kenya President's Cabinet Reshuffle Gives Posts to Former Foes
Somali Troops Clash With Opposition Forces in Mogadishu
Nigerian President Appoints New Civil Defence Boss

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.