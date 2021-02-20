Zimbabwe: Huge Send Off for Soul Jah Love

20 February 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Tafadzwa Zimoyo

Thousands of people attended the burial of Zimdancehall musician Soul Jah Love real name Soul Muzavazi Musaka at Warren Hills Cemetery despite the Covid -19 regulations which restrict mourners to 30.

The musician died on Tuesday after succumbing to diabetes.

There was chaos at the cemetery as thousands of fans wanted to pay their last respects with police doing their best to control the situation.

Some tombstones at Warren Hills were destroyed as fans jostled, climbing on top of the tombstones as they tried to catch a glimpse of the burial proceedings.

Others even lost their mobile phones. Fans played some of Soul Jah Love songs from their cars while chanting his favourite line "Chibaba-Chibaba"

In an interview with one fan identifed as Mose (33) who walked all the way from Chitungwiza to bid farewell to the Liberation hero, he said Soul Jah Love is a true hero.

"Vakagona... thank you for honouring Soul Jah Love. Imagine I had to walk from Chitungwiza to Warren Hills. We are a team of eight ghetto youths. He used to entertain us. My first born is called Saul. I gave him that name because of my idol Jah Love, " he said.

