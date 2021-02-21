Nigeria: Nearly 5,000 Nigerians Displaced By Communal Violence Arrive Benin Republic - Official

20 February 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)

An official said 4,477 Nigerians made up of 2,163 men and 2,314 women have taken refuge in the commune of Pobè for a week.

Nearly 5,000 people, displaced by Nigeria's communal violence, have arrived in Pobè, a border community located about 100 km from Cotonou, Benin Republic, PANA learned on Saturday from sources close to the authorities.

They said 4,477 people made up of 2,163 men and 2,314 women have taken refuge in the commune of Pobè for a week.

"A total of 688 households are affected by this massive displacement of Nigerian citizens after the inter-community clashes between the Peulhs and the Nago in the border area," according to a publication of the communal communication unit.

Welcomed in the Igana district, they have reportedly been visited by the political and administrative authorities who reassured them of the arrangements made for their safety and to offer them better living conditions.

"I can assure you, you are our brothers and sisters, you are our parents, you are our friends. So your safety will be assured. That is why the police are already mobilised for you," said the mayor of Pobè, Adebayo Simon Dina.

The National Civil Protection Agency, the Beninese Agency for Integrated Border Management, the World Food Programme, UN Children's Fund, Care Benin-Togo, the Police, Departmental Directorates of Health and Social Affairs, are, among others, the organisations that have already visited the displaced persons. (PANA/NAN)

