Zimbabwe: Binga Fisherman Drowns After Boat Attacked By Hippo

21 February 2021
New Zimbabwe (London)

Binga — An unidentified fisherman reportedly drowned after a hippopotamus attacked a boat he and a colleague were sailing in along Zambezi River in Binga recently.

Police are appealing to the public to help identify the man whose only known name is Samora with no further details.

Samora, of medium build and believed to be in his 30s, was in the company of Nothando Mwinde (25) when their boat capsized after being hit by a hippo as they sailed into Kariba Dam in Siabuwa.

Mwinde managed to swim to the shore while Samora drowned, police said in a statement.

Samora had just arrived at Sinamwenda Fishing Camp and no one knew more about him yet.

"Sometime this month, the deceased was in the company of Nothando Mwinde (25) in a boat on their way to Sinamwenda Fishing Camp in Siabuwa from HB Island along Zambezi River.

"While in the water, a hippo emerged and suddenly attacked the boat which capsized. Mwinde managed to swim to the riverbank while Samora failed to swim and he drowned," said the police.

Mwinde informed other fishermen at Sinamwenda Fishing Camp who later found the body floating the following day.

The fishermen retrieved the body and made a report at Siabuwa Police Station.

Police said no foul play was suspected with postmortem waived by Binga magistrate Urgent Vundla.

Further read the police statement, "The deceased's next of kin is yet to be located and the body is still in police custody at Binga District Hospital mortuary waiting for location of next of kin."

