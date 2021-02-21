Zimbabwe: Football Legend Clement Matawu Lands Administrative Job At Chicken Inn

BARELY two months after retiring from professional football after a 19 year career former Warriors midfielder Clemence Matawu is set to begin a new career in football administration after landing a role at his former club Chicken Inn.

The 38 year-old Matawu, 38, retired as a player in December after his hopes of a swansong season in the Premier Soccer League were shattered by the Covid-19 pandemic which led to the cancelation of last season's campaign.

Matawu, who is a holder of a Bachelor of Science Honours Degree in Sport Science and Coaching from the National University of Science at Technology (NUST), is however set to remain at Chicken Inn albeit in his new role as an administrator.

Chicken In confirmed Matawu's appointment on their official Twitter account.

"Allow us to announce that officially @matawu15 (Clemence Matawu) is now the administrator for Chicken Inn FC. From running midfield to running the Club, congratulate him please," Chicken Inn said.

Matawu made his Premier Soccer League debut with the now-defunct Motor Action in April, 2001 and spent nine seasons at the Harare club before joined Polish Division One side Podbeskidzie Bielsko Biala in 2009.

He moved a notch up in 2010, when he joined Polish top-flight side Polonia Byton, where he spent two seasons before returning to Harare.

After his return to Zimbabwe he joined Chicken Inn in 2013, where he spent the remainder of his career.

He won the league championship with Chicken Inn in 2015 and appeared on the Soccer Stars calendar for three consecutive years between 2015 and 2017.

Matawu won the prestigious Soccer Star of the Year Award in 2006, after having made the final list in 2003 and 2004.

In total he has been on the Soccer Stars of the Year calendar six times.