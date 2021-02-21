Zimbabwe: 12 MDC Alliance Officials Arrested for Meeting During Lockdown

21 February 2021
New Zimbabwe (London)
By James Muonwa

TWELVE MDC Alliance officials were Saturday afternoon arrested at the opposition party's Chinhoyi offices in Mzari suburb, where they were preparing to hold a strategic meeting.

They are part of the party's Mashonaland West provincial administrative committee (PAC).

The officials are; Ralph Magunje, Tawanda Bvumo, Emmanuel Chinanzvavana, Edward Dzeka, Blessing Mandava, Kuda Mandishona, Kudakwashe Chigumo, Richard Vitirinyu Wilson Makanyaire, Abigail Usai Collen Mapfumo and Pauline Sibanda.

In a statement, MDC Alliance provincial spokesperson, Blessing Mandava said the 12 officials were facing charges for unlawful gathering in contravention of Covid-19 lockdown regulations.

Mandaza described the arrests as unlawful.

He vowed this would not dampen their resolve to fight for the restoration of good governance in the country.

"We were under the maximum number of participants allowed per gathering at law... All the PAC members are in high spirits and will not relent nor surrender to fight the regime and its proxies.

"No matter what happens, we shall carry the torch of the MDC Alliance higher. Chinhoyi is where all the battles begin. The flame of change must rage on."

The officials were detained at Chinhoyi Central Police where relatives and friends could be seen by our news crew bringing food and clothing items for the detainees.

NewZimbabwe.com could not immediately confirm when they were expected to appear in court.

