Zimbabwe: Mnangagwa to Finally Take Covid-19 Vaccine

21 February 2021
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Anna Chibamu

President Emmerson Mnangagwa will finally get his share of the Covid-19 jab, joining other world leaders who have taken the globe's most sought-after medicine in front of their people.

Just like his deputy, Constantino Chiwenga, Mnangagwa will take the Chinese invented Sinopharm vaccine which is the only one delivered for use in the country so far.

Speaking while presiding over the burial of former police Deputy Commissioner, Moses Griffiths Mpofu at the National Heroes Acre Saturday, Mnangagwa repeated assurances the jab was safe and urged citizens to volunteer to take the life-saving drug.

"The vaccine is safe and an anti-dot against Covid-19. Indeed, it is part of our weaponry in fighting coronavirus," said the President.

"All of us including myself the President, cabinet ministers and all government officials will get vaccinated. So should you my dear Zimbabweans.

"If we are to protect ourselves and our families from the scourge, we need to be vaccinated."

His call for people to get vaccinated comes amid claims by MDC Alliance vice president and Harare legislator Tendai Biti this past week "there is no evidence that the Chinese vaccine has been approved by WHO".

Some feel at between 76% and 86% efficacy, the vaccine was inferior to other medicines such as Pfizer or Moderna which had a higher efficiency.

China donated 200 000 doses of the Sinopharm vaccine and government immediately rolled out a national vaccination programme which will see the process take place in phases as more vaccines are expected in the country, according to the President.

