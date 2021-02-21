Nigerian Armed Forces Waging War Against Ndigbo, Pretending to Hunt ESN Operatives - IPOB

20 February 2021
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Chimaobi Nwaiwu

Nnewi — The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has accused the Nigerian Armed Forces of waging a war against Ndigbo under the guise of hunting for members of the UbEastern Security Network, ESN.

IPOB also alleged that the armed forces in conjunction with other security agencies including the Nigerian Police, the Department of State Services, invaded South East with military jets, tanks and heavy war equipment.

A statement by IPOB's Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, entitled, "Finally the Nigerian Armed Forces have brought war to Biafra, but we will defend our ancestral land" alleged that the Nigerian government, through the Armed Forces, is simultaneously launching both land and air attacks on Ndigbo, which is a repeat of the genocidal war of 1967-1970, in which they killed over 5 million innocent Biafrans.

IPOB,'s statement read, "We the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, ably led by our great Leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, wish to bring to the attention of the whole world, that the Nigeria military has at last, brought war to Biafra land."

"The Nigerian Armed Forces, have come again to bomb the Biafrans under the pretext that they are hunting for members of Eastern Security Network, ESN, guarding Igbo forests against killer herdsmen and terrorists on rampage in Nigeria."

"Supported by other security agencies including police and the Department of State Services, DSS, they came with military jets, tanks, and heavy war equipment against us.

"Yes, the second Nigeria/Biafra war has begun! The war begun on Thursday, February 18, 2021. Nigeria military has simultaneously launched both land and air attacks on us, a replica of the genocidal war of 1967-1970 in which they killed over 5 million innocent Biafrans.

"They have come again to bomb the Biafrans under the pretext that they are hunting the gallant personnel of Eastern Security Network ESN guarding our forests against killer herdsmen and terrorists on rampage in our land.

"Orlu and its environs are now a theatre of war declared by the Nigeria Government against innocent Biafrans. Scores of innocent civilians have already fallen casualty! Orlu and its neighboring Orsu Local Government Area have been under heavy bombardment by the Nigeria Air force since Thursday, February 18, 2021.

"However we promise disgrace to our enemies. They shall be shamefully defeated. The war has begun! We shall defend Biafra and we shall triumph! No inch of Biafra land will be taken by the Invaders."

Vanguard News Nigeria

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Copyright © 2021 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

