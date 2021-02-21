Nigeria: Legendary Highlife Maestro, Pa Ajilo Dies At 92

Legendary highlife singer, Pa Chris Ajilo, who composed and sang what has become the Lagos anthem, "Eko O Gba Gbere," has died at the age of 92.

David Ekanem, the singer's caregiver, said Pa Ajilo had been battling malaria since last week.

He died in a hospital this morning at 10:30 am

Ekanem said, "What happened is that he had malaria last week, so, we gave him malaria medication. The malaria persisted, and as there was no improvement after three days, we rushed him to a hospital at Ilesha, but there was no bed space.

Vanguard News Nigeria