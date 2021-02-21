Nigeria: Legendary Highlife Maestro, Pa Ajilo Dies At 92

20 February 2021
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Victor Ogunyinka

Legendary highlife singer, Pa Chris Ajilo, who composed and sang what has become the Lagos anthem, "Eko O Gba Gbere," has died at the age of 92.

David Ekanem, the singer's caregiver, said Pa Ajilo had been battling malaria since last week.

He died in a hospital this morning at 10:30 am

Ekanem said, "What happened is that he had malaria last week, so, we gave him malaria medication. The malaria persisted, and as there was no improvement after three days, we rushed him to a hospital at Ilesha, but there was no bed space.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Tributes Pour in for Zimbabwean Dancehall Legend Soul Jah Love
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Zimbabwean Dancehall Legend Soul Jah Love Laid to Rest
Kenya President's Cabinet Reshuffle Gives Posts to Former Foes
Somali Troops Clash With Opposition Forces in Mogadishu

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.