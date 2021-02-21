Nigeria: Buhari Appreciates Chad for Backing Nigeria's Fight Against Insurgency

President Muhammadu Buhari has hailed the Republic of Chad for what he calls the effective "security back-up" given to Nigeria in fighting insurgency.

The president spoke on Friday at the State House Abuja, while receiving in audience Mr Ahmat Oumar Ahmat, a Special Envoy of President Idriss Deby Itno.

The president said the need for security collaboration with our neighbours was why his first trips on assuming office in 2015 were to Nigeria's immediate neighbours.

In a statement issued on Friday by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, the president said, "I went round because we needed to work together. The peoples are the same, cultures are similar, so it was important that we also worked together on security."

The Special Envoy said he bore a solidarity message from President Itno on the security situation in Nigeria, as well as encouragement for Nigerian troops, who were working hard to end insurgency in the northern part of the country.