Rwanda: As Kigali Knocked Out of CAF Confederation Cup

20 February 2021
The New Times (Kigali)
By Peter Kamasa

Saturday AS Kigali 1-1 CS Sfaxien (2-5 Agg)

AS Kigali was eliminated from the CAF Confederation Cup playoff round on Saturday, February 20 despite drawing with Tunisian side CS Sfaxien.

Nigerian striker Aboubakar Lawal scored the opening goal in the 43rd minute with a well taken free kick from Pierrot Kwizera but the hosts replied through Firas Chaouat in the 60th minute

AS Kigali, who needed a 3-0 victory to progress to the group stages dominated possession and scored the only goal of the game through Lawal but it was not enough to grant them qualification.

Lawal missed another two clear chances with one hitting the crossbar.

Instead CS Sfaxien, who won the first leg in Kigali 4-1 a week ago, progressed to the group stages.

AS Kigali's early exit follows another disappointing elimination by APR FC, who was eliminated in the preliminary round.

pkamasa@newtimesrwanda.com

Follow https://twitter.com/pkamasa

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Zimbabwean Dancehall Legend Soul Jah Love Laid to Rest
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Tributes Pour in for Zimbabwean Dancehall Legend Soul Jah Love
Kenya President's Cabinet Reshuffle Gives Posts to Former Foes
Somali Troops Clash With Opposition Forces in Mogadishu

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.