Rwanda: As Kigali Knocked Out of CAF Confederation Cup

Saturday AS Kigali 1-1 CS Sfaxien (2-5 Agg)

AS Kigali was eliminated from the CAF Confederation Cup playoff round on Saturday, February 20 despite drawing with Tunisian side CS Sfaxien.

Nigerian striker Aboubakar Lawal scored the opening goal in the 43rd minute with a well taken free kick from Pierrot Kwizera but the hosts replied through Firas Chaouat in the 60th minute

AS Kigali, who needed a 3-0 victory to progress to the group stages dominated possession and scored the only goal of the game through Lawal but it was not enough to grant them qualification.

Lawal missed another two clear chances with one hitting the crossbar.

Instead CS Sfaxien, who won the first leg in Kigali 4-1 a week ago, progressed to the group stages.

AS Kigali's early exit follows another disappointing elimination by APR FC, who was eliminated in the preliminary round.

