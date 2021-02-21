Egypt: Sisi Reaffirms Egypt's Support for Guinea-Bissau in All Domains

20 February 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi has praised historic ties between Egypt and Guinea-Bissau, reaffirming Cairo's backing for the African country in all fields to realize its people's development aspirations.

Sisi's remarks came on Saturday when he received a phone call from Guinea-Bissau President Umaro Sissoco Embalo.

Embalo stressed that his country is keen to enhance bilateral ties in different domains, lauding Egypt's leading role to help Guinea-Bissau and the African nations achieve development and progress, Presidential Spokesman Bassam Radi said.

Embalo underlined Cairo's vital role on boosting trade and intra-investments and maintaining security and peace in the African continent.

The two sides also discussed means to strengthen bilateral relations and promote cooperation between both African countries, Radi added.

