Malawi: Over 1,500 Malawians Return From South Africa

20 February 2021
Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Over 1, 500 returnees from South Africa arrive back in Malawi as the country continues to register few covid-19 infections.

Spokesperson for Immigration department at Mwanza border Pasqually Zulu said 1, 539 Malawian returnees from South Africa are expected to arrive back home through Mwanza border.

"further details indicate that of the 22 buses carrying the people, one bus is carrying 62 Malawians who were being held at Lindera Holding Facility for violating various immigration laws," he said.

The returnees will be allowed in upon production of covid-19 test certificate.

The returnees sponsor the trips themselves athough the department of disaster management affairs budget for the return of the Malawian returnees.

This cohort of returnees is coming at a time the country is registering the lowest covid-19 infection since the start of this wave last year, with four deaths yesterday and just over 200 new infections.

