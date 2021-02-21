Malawi: I Am Not Vying for DPP President Position - Henry Mussa

Former cabinet minister Henry Mussa has disowned a banner making the rounds announcing that he intends to contest as president of the opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) at its national convention.

A seemingly angry Mussa told Nyasa Times in an interview in Blantyre on Saturday that at no time did he ever expressed interest to contests for the top most job in the party.

"I am being sincere; I never instructed anyone to create that banner. I am currently preoccupied with my private businesses," said Mussa, fondly called 'Mtengo wa Minga' (tree of thorns) in the political circles.

Asked if he has any plans to contest for any position in the party, the former parliamentarian for Chiradzulu East said he would decide that possibility in the future.

"Let's cross the bridge when we're there. For now, I intend to remain a private citizen. I wish everyone that have expressed interest to succeed our President His Excellency Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika all the best and good luck," said the soft-spoken bearded politician.

So far, three prominent DPP members are known to aspire for the party president position. Former cabinet minister and incumbent Leader of the Opposition in Parliament Kondwani Nankhumwa, former Finance Minister Joseph Mwanamveka and former Reserve Bank Governor Dalitso Kabambe have been canvassing for support across the country.

As per the party's constitution, the next national convention is supposed to be held in 2023. However, there are growing calls to hold an nation convention so that the new President and elected executives can get down to work in preparation for the next tripartite elections to be held in 2025.