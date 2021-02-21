Nigeria: How NDLEA Nabbed 'Baron' Who Has Been On the Run for 10 Years

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested a suspected drug baron, Mr Chidi Olife, who has been on the run since 2010.

He had escaped arrest for unlawful importation of 5.250kg of heroin concealed in books from Karachi, Pakistan to Lagos, in June 2010.

In a statement on Saturday, NDLEA spokesman, Jonah Achema, said the Adamawa State Command also arrested a suspected illicit drug dealer, Rabiu Imam, on Friday.

He said while briefing the Chairman/Chief Executive of the agency, Brig-Gen. Mohammed Buba Marwa (rtd), on Saturday, Idris Bello, the commander in Adamawa, narrated how operatives of the anti-drug agency in the State nabbed Imam with Tramadol tablet 225mg, weighing 45.4kg.

He said other illicit drugs recovered from him include; Tramadol capsules 100mg weighing 550grms; Diazepam tablet 850grms.

He said the drug trafficker was arrested in a house at Unguwan Madina, Mubi North Local Government Area of Adamawa State.

He put the estimated street value of the seized drugs at over N50m.

On the arrest of the 10-year escapee, Achema said following intelligence on the drug source, flight details, date and place of arrival, weight and mode of concealment, name, phone number and address of the recipient of the consignment, a planned controlled delivery operation was coordinated and led by the Commander NDLEA's Joint Task Force, DCN Adeniyi Olumuyiwa.

"The careful execution of the operation led to the arrest of Oladimeji Oladotun and Alhaji Danjuma Idris while processing the documents for clearing the consignment.

"Both were the clearing agents hired by Chidi Olife, the owner of the drug. Upon being arrested, Alhaji Idris Danjuma, one of the clearing agents was used to affect the arrest of Oke Ningo who Chidi contacted to receive the consignment from the agents on his behalf, unfortunately he escaped arrest at the point of receiving the drug as he suspected the person with the clearing agent to be an NDLEA officer," he said.

He said subsequently, the house of Chidi Olife was traced to a street in Ajao Estate area of Lagos but before the JTF team could get there he had escaped with all members of his family, attributing it to the failed arrest of Oke Ningo.

He added that undaunted, the JTF team placed the suspect under surveillance and their resilience yielded fruit 10 years after.