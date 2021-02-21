Africa's Confirmed Covid-19 Cases Exceed 3.81 Million

Cape Town — As of February 21, confirmed cases of Covid-19 from 55 African countries reached 3,819,718.

Reported deaths in Africa reached 100,998 and 3,372,065 people have recovered. South Africa has the most reported cases - 1,502,367 - and 48,940 people died. Other most-affected countries are Morocco ( 480,948 ), Tunisia ( 227,643 ), Egypt ( 177,543 ), Ethiopia ( 151,857 ), and Nigeria ( 151,553 ).

For the latest totals, see the AllAfrica interactive map with per-country numbers. The numbers are compiled by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University ( world map ) using statistics from the World Health Organization and other international institutions as well as national and regional public health departments.

