Nigeria: Govt Moves to Remove Ghost Workers From Payroll

Abuja — The federal government has introduced control mechanisms to forestall the infiltration of the Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System (IPPIS) platform by ghost workers. The move followed the implementation of the Human Resource (HR) component of the IPPIS in the Federal Civil Service.

The initiative was contained in a circular issued by the Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan. The circular, titled, "New Procedure for enrolment of Federal Civil Service Employees on the Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System (IPPIS) ref HCSF/CMO/IPPIS1/1/502," reminded ministries of the need to obtain waiver for employment from the Office of the Head of Service of the Federation (OHCSF).

Furthermore, federal ministries were enjoined to obtain clearance from the Budget Office of the Federation indicating budgetary provisions in the relevant year for the payment of salaries of the officers to be recruited.

Yemi-Esan detailed procedure that must be followed before new employees can be enrolled on the IPPIS platform. According to her, the process requires that all waivers granted by the OHCSF and appointment letters issued by Federal Civil Service Commission (FCSC) must be submitted to the OHCSF for confirmation and authentication.

Newly recruited employees, irrespective of their pool offices, must also be documented at the OHCSF before proceeding to their relevant ministries of deployment.

In the case of officers on salary Grade Level 06 and below, the respective ministries will forward the list of all newly recruited officers to the OHCSF for authentication of waiver after which the OHCSF, upon documentation of all employees, and subsequent deployment, will open the registration portal and notify the ministries to complete the online registration forms, print out the confirmation slips (to be signed by the Permanent Secretary and Director, Human Resource Management), and submit same to OHCSF.

The ministries will thereafter forward the list of the new employees to the OHCSF, IPPIS-SW, for verification of document. After verification of each employee, the IPPIS-SW will scan all the relevant documents for uploading onto the IPPIS platform; and capture their biometrics before pay-rolling.

In order to clear all pending personnel and pay-rolling issues, a committee, comprising relevant stakeholders, has been constituted to authenticate all waivers and appointment letters of staff of all core ministries issued by the Federal Civil Service Commission (FCSC) or ministries for GL 06 officers and below in order to facilitate their enrolment on IPPIS platform.

The circular further requested all ministries to forward the list and documents of all newly recruited officers from the core ministries already enrolled on the IPPIS platform to the Director, IPPIS-SW.