Nigeria: 96,000 Pupils to Benefit From School Feeding Programme in Kwara

21 February 2021
Leadership (Abuja)
By Abdullahi Olesin

A total of 96, 000 pupils in Kwara State public schools will benefit from the federal government's home grown school feeding programme.

The focal person for National Social Investments Programmes (NSIP) in the state, Hajia Basheera AbdulRazaq, announced this in Ilorin during a training for the independent monitoring team of the programme.

Hajia AbdulRazaq added that 4,500 female food vendors had been medically screened and were ready for the programme that will soon commence.

"The National Social Investment Programme (NSIP) has touched lives of more than four million people across the country through a fair and transparent process," she said.

In her remarks, the coordinator of the independent monitoring team, Hajia Safiya Sanni, said, "The main purpose of engaging independent people to monitor the social investment programme is to have proper monitoring of how the programme is being discharged to the targeted people and know which area of the programme needs improvement." Hajia Safiya said the supervisors' assignment was just for a period of one year.

Kwara State director of the National Orientation Agency (NOA), Mr Segun Adeyemi, urged the monitors to discharge their duties diligently.

Read the original article on Leadership.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Leadership

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwean Dancehall Legend Soul Jah Love Laid to Rest
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Tributes Pour in for Zimbabwean Dancehall Legend Soul Jah Love
Kenya President's Cabinet Reshuffle Gives Posts to Former Foes
Nigerian Apostle Suleman Bars Church Members From Public Comments

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.