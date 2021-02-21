Nigeria: 96,000 Pupils to Benefit From School Feeding Programme in Kwara

A total of 96, 000 pupils in Kwara State public schools will benefit from the federal government's home grown school feeding programme.

The focal person for National Social Investments Programmes (NSIP) in the state, Hajia Basheera AbdulRazaq, announced this in Ilorin during a training for the independent monitoring team of the programme.

Hajia AbdulRazaq added that 4,500 female food vendors had been medically screened and were ready for the programme that will soon commence.

"The National Social Investment Programme (NSIP) has touched lives of more than four million people across the country through a fair and transparent process," she said.

In her remarks, the coordinator of the independent monitoring team, Hajia Safiya Sanni, said, "The main purpose of engaging independent people to monitor the social investment programme is to have proper monitoring of how the programme is being discharged to the targeted people and know which area of the programme needs improvement." Hajia Safiya said the supervisors' assignment was just for a period of one year.

Kwara State director of the National Orientation Agency (NOA), Mr Segun Adeyemi, urged the monitors to discharge their duties diligently.