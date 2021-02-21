Nigeria: Dikwa Residents Rejoice After Troops Dislodge Boko Haram Terrorists

21 February 2021
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Kingsley Omonobi

Residents and Internally Displaced Persons in Dikwa have expressed joy after Nigerian troops dislodged Boko Haram fighters and restored order in the town.

The troops restored order in Dikwa town following an attempt to breach security and peace in the area by Boko Haram terrorists who attacked some areas in the town on Friday.

The General Officer Commanding 7 Division, Maj Gen Abdul Khalifa who visited the town to oversee the situation and also received by the residents, said the "situation is calm, and people are returning back to their homes."

According to him, following a swift reinforcement, the troops successfully dislodged the terrorists and effectively dominated the area.

"The situation has been sorted out and investigations are underway to unravel the circumstances surrounding the ambush attack.

"I acknowledged that there was a security breach, but it has been sorted out and investigations are underway. Lots of soldiers and other military equipment have been brought to reinforce the general area. The Nigerian Army would continue to protect all civilians wherever they are. They should report suspicious people and movements to the troops", said the GOC.

Meanwhile, PRNigeria gathered that the town is now calm as some of the internally displaced persons and other locals who fled the area following the clash between the troops and Boko Haram terrorists have returned.

The people were seen jubilation and praising the troops for swiftly retaking the town in spite of the ambush attack by Boko Haram fighters.

Meanwhile, the Chief of Army Staff, Major General Ibrahim Attahiru, on Saturday hinted on Nigerian Army's plans to launch the second phase of the ongoing counter-insurgency operation against the Boko Haram terrorists in the North-East.

Major General Attahiru stated this while briefing newsmen during an operational visit to Theater Command Headquarters of Operation Lafiya Dole in Maiduguri.

The Army Chief said his visit is to appraise the military operation in the Sambisa general area and boost the morale of troops prosecuting the war on terror.

According to him, the synergy between the air and ground forces have been excellent and has led to the recent successes recorded in the counter-insurgency operation.

"As you know, areas around Njimiya, Sabilul Huda and the entire general area where Boko Haram had deployed before now have been cleared. We can rightly say we can get to the second phase of the operation, which will start soon".

The Chief of Army Staff also described recent attacks by the insurgents on Marte and Dikwa as an attempt to distract the troops from the gains being recorded.

"The adversary will want to distract you and that is the example of what we had in New Marte and Dikwa. Good enough, our troops gave a good account of themselves and took on the terrorist decisively. We will also encourage them and bring in more combat multipliers, that is what we will continue to have all through the theatre".

Major General Attahiru assured Nigerians that more equipment would be deployed to all theater of operations across the country to stamp out the menace of insurgency and other forms of criminality.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwean Dancehall Legend Soul Jah Love Laid to Rest
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Tributes Pour in for Zimbabwean Dancehall Legend Soul Jah Love
Nigerian Apostle Suleman Bars Church Members From Public Comments
Kenya President's Cabinet Reshuffle Gives Posts to Former Foes

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.