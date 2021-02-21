Nigeria: Military Aircraft Crashes in Abuja

Hadi Sirika, Nigeria's aviation minister, tweeted Sunday afternoon that the crash "appears to be fatal."

A military aircraft King Air 350 has just crashed in Abuja, PREMIUM TIMES has learnt.

The aircraft crashed after reporting engine failure enroute Minna.

He said the aircraft crashed "short of" the Abuja airport runway.

"A military aircraft King Air 350 has just crashed short of our Abuja runway after reporting engine failure enroute Minna. It appears to be fatal. We should remain calm & wait for the outcome of investigation by the military, while we pray for the departed soul/souls if any," he tweeted.

More details shortly...

