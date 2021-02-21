South Africa: ANC's National Debt Crisis - Every Child Owes R67 000

21 February 2021
Democratic Alliance (Cape Town)
press release By Geordin Hill-Lewis

Ahead of our Alternative Budget tomorrow, the Democratic Alliance is launching a social media graphic to focus attention on South Africa's debt crisis.

Years of the ANC government spending too much and borrowing too much, long before the Covid-19 crisis, have left the country with R4 trillion in debt. That is why there is not enough money to help people now.

All of this debt must be paid off in years to come, and that means that every South African, our children and our grandchildren will inherit the burden of paying off this debt.

Every child born in South Africa today already owes R67 000 before they have even taken their first breath. And this number is going up as the government continues to borrow more and more.

The more the government borrows, the more we will all have to pay in interest - leaving less and less money for basic services like education and health.

This is a double injustice against future generations - more debt to pay off, and less basic services. It is just wrong to sacrifice our children's futures. They deserve better.

The ANC government must get debt under control, before it takes the whole country down with it. It has to stop.

Tomorrow we will present a credible plan to get debt under control and start to reduce the burden on future generations of South African children.

Read the original article on DA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Democratic Alliance. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: DA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwean Dancehall Legend Soul Jah Love Laid to Rest
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Tributes Pour in for Zimbabwean Dancehall Legend Soul Jah Love
Nigerian Apostle Suleman Bars Church Members From Public Comments
Kenya President's Cabinet Reshuffle Gives Posts to Former Foes

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.