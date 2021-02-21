Nigeria: Govt Assures Nigerians of Reliable and Affordable Electricity

The Minister of Power, Engr. Saleh Mamman, has reiterated his commitment of the present administration to solve the challenges in the power sector in order to provide reliable and affordable power to Nigerians.

Engr. Mamman, who stated this weekend in Abuja during the 2020 end of the year seminar organized by the Joint Negotiation Council, JNC, chapter of the Ministry of Power, said government efforts at improving the state of electricity supply top the citizenry was unwavering.

Speaking at the seminar with theme; "COVID-19 pandemic strategic thinking for optimal performance" the minister noted however that, achieving the determined milestone in the power sector of the economy would be a mirage without the total support and commitment of the staff of the ministry of power.

Represented by the Acting Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Mr. Otun Emmanuel, Engr. Mamman lodged to give priority to the issues of salaries and welfare of the staff of the ministry to ensure that they are fully prepared to contribute their quota towards development of the sector.

Mamman, who particularly pledges to carry every staff member of the ministry along, however, charged the union leaders to engage in useful dialogue and communication that would strengthen the relationship between the management and the staff of the ministry.

He said, "There is need for dialogue and communication because they are very crucial and key elements that fast tract development in any organization.

In his address, Comrade Bala Mohammed, the chairman of JNC/ASCSN, said the seminar was intended to unite the staff and management of the ministry.

According to him, "It is so important considering the fact the management and the staff are like a bird with two feathers of which if one of the feathers develops problem, the bird cannot fly.

"This is imperative at this juncture to appeal on behalf of the ministry staff to the minister's representative to convey our request to the Ministry of Power to please liaise with the Head of Service of the Federation for a better and proper replacement of the out gone Permanent Secretary.

He argued that such a better replacement for Sir Chinyeaka Christian Ohaa, the immediate past Permanent Secretary will go a long way in boosting a better environment and harmonious working relationship in the ministry.

"I wish to appeal to the staff to be dedicated to their duties at all times. Let me also use this auspicious occasion of today to urge you all to pay attention to all aspects of the tasks required to move the ministry forward and most especially to deliver its mandate to Nigerians. "

We are gathered today with our staff today, like a kind of come together and have a better understanding, better thinking on how to move the ministry of power forward. Otherwise we call this programme strategic thinking in COVID-19 for better performance.

So, we are doing this in order to get ourselves together , inform together so that we look at the way forward so we can do better in the ministry and the areas we need to improve in order to provide service for Nigerians.

Like you are aware, we have power challenge of power supply in the country and Mr. President is doing everything possible to ensure that power is available, stable and quality and as well affordable to all Nigerians. So, to that direction, we that are at the helm of affairs at the Ministry of Power, we need to get ourselves prepared in order to work towards achieving those goals.

Comrade Mohammed, who lamented the negative impact of the coronavirus, COVOD-19 pandemic on the ministry, said the deadly dampened the morale of the workforce, which also to some affected production and performance at the ministry.

The Chairman noted that the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic was a very trying period for staff of the ministry, most especially when the government releases a circular forbidding some category of staff from coming to the office, which according to him resulted in encumbrance on many of the senior personnel.

