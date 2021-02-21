Nigeria: AIB Confirms Aircraft Crash At Abuja Airport - Official

21 February 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)

A source says the aircraft belongs to the Nigerian Air Force.

The Accident Investigation Bureau, Nigeria (AIB-N), on Sunday, confirmed the crash of an aircraft belonging to the Nigerian military at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

The General Manager, Public Affairs of AIB, Tunji Oketunbi, confirmed this on Sunday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos.

Mr Oketunbi said "It is a military aircraft and the crash is outside our jurisdiction to comment.

" I will advise you call the NAF PRO for detail".

Also, an industry source also confirmed to NAN that the aircraft belongs to the Nigerian Air Force.

The Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, had earlier tweeted on his Twitter handle about the crash which was reported by this newspaper.

The plane was reportedly heading to Minna, Niger State, when it crashed near the runaway of Abuja airport.

Bashir Ahmad, one of the new media assistants to President Muhammadu Buhari, said seven people aboard the aircraft died in the crash.

More details are still being expected.

(NAN)

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwean Dancehall Legend Soul Jah Love Laid to Rest
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Tributes Pour in for Zimbabwean Dancehall Legend Soul Jah Love
Nigerian Apostle Suleman Bars Church Members From Public Comments
Kenya President's Cabinet Reshuffle Gives Posts to Former Foes

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.