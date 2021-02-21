Nigeria: NAF Says 7 Died in Plane Crash, Orders Investigation

21 February 2021
This Day (Lagos)
By Kingsley Nwezeh

The Nigerian Air Force Sunday confirmed the death of seven personnel in an air crash involving one of its aircraft, Beechcraft KingAir B350i, which crashed while returning to Abuja after reporting engine failure.

Earlier reports had claimed six persons died in the crash.

A statement issued by the Spokesman of the Nigerian Air Force, Air Vice Marshal Ibikunle Daramola, said the aircraft was returning from Minna when the incident occurred.

Following the development, the Chief of Air Staff, Air Vice Marshal Oladayo Amao, Sunday ordered an investigation into the crash.

"This is to confirm that a Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Beechcraft KingAir B350i aircraft crashed while returning to the Abuja Airport after reporting engine failure enroute Minna.

"First responders are at the scene. Sadly, all seven personnel on board died in the crash", he said.

It said "the Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Vice Marshal Oladayo Amao, has ordered an immediate investigation into the incident.

"While urging the general public to remain calm and await the outcome of investigation, the CAS, on behalf of all NAF personnel, commiserates with the families of the deceased.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: This Day

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwean Dancehall Legend Soul Jah Love Laid to Rest
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Tributes Pour in for Zimbabwean Dancehall Legend Soul Jah Love
Nigerian Apostle Suleman Bars Church Members From Public Comments
Nigerian Socialite Hushpuppi Named in North Korean Cyber Crime

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.