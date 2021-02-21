Nigeria: No Survivors in Military Aircraft Crash in Abuja - - Air Force

21 February 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Oge Udegbunam

A spokesperson for the Air Force told PREMIUM TIMES all on board the plane were military personnel.

There were no survivors in a crash involving a military aircraft Sunday in Abuja, the Nigerian Air Force has confirmed.

The spokesperson for the Air Force, Ibikunle Daramola, said all seven on board the ill-fated plane died.

"This is to confirm that a Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Beechcraft KingAir B350i aircraft crashed while returning to the Abuja Airport after reporting engine failure enroute Minna. First responders are at the scene. Sadly, all 7 personnel on board died in the crash," he tweeted.

Mr Daramola told PREMIUM TIMES all on board the plane were military personnel.

The accident occured short of the Abuja airport runway, after the airplane reported engine failure, aviation minister, Hadi Sirika, had earlier said.

"A military aircraft King Air 350 has just crashed short of our Abuja runway after reporting engine failure enroute Minna. It appears to be fatal. We should remain calm & wait for the outcome of investigation by the military, while we pray for the departed soul/souls if any," Mr Sirika tweeted.

The Air Force is investigating the accident, it said, while commiserating with the families of the victims.

"The Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), @CAS_IOAmao, has ordered an immediate investigation into the incident. While urging the general public to remain calm & await the outcome of investigation, the CAS, on behalf of all NAF personnel, commiserates with the families of the deceased," Mr Daramola said.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwean Dancehall Legend Soul Jah Love Laid to Rest
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Tributes Pour in for Zimbabwean Dancehall Legend Soul Jah Love
Nigerian Apostle Suleman Bars Church Members From Public Comments
Nigerian Socialite Hushpuppi Named in North Korean Cyber Crime

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.