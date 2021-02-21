Nigeria: No Survivors in Military Aircraft Crash in Abuja - - Air Force

A spokesperson for the Air Force told PREMIUM TIMES all on board the plane were military personnel.

There were no survivors in a crash involving a military aircraft Sunday in Abuja, the Nigerian Air Force has confirmed.

The spokesperson for the Air Force, Ibikunle Daramola, said all seven on board the ill-fated plane died.

"This is to confirm that a Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Beechcraft KingAir B350i aircraft crashed while returning to the Abuja Airport after reporting engine failure enroute Minna. First responders are at the scene. Sadly, all 7 personnel on board died in the crash," he tweeted.

Mr Daramola told PREMIUM TIMES all on board the plane were military personnel.

The accident occured short of the Abuja airport runway, after the airplane reported engine failure, aviation minister, Hadi Sirika, had earlier said.

"A military aircraft King Air 350 has just crashed short of our Abuja runway after reporting engine failure enroute Minna. It appears to be fatal. We should remain calm & wait for the outcome of investigation by the military, while we pray for the departed soul/souls if any," Mr Sirika tweeted.

The Air Force is investigating the accident, it said, while commiserating with the families of the victims.

"The Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), @CAS_IOAmao, has ordered an immediate investigation into the incident. While urging the general public to remain calm & await the outcome of investigation, the CAS, on behalf of all NAF personnel, commiserates with the families of the deceased," Mr Daramola said.