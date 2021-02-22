Libyan Interior Minister Escapes Assassination Attempt

Giles Clarke/UNOCHA
Boys walk through Benghazi Old Town in Libya.
21 February 2021
Deutsche Welle (Bonn)

The assailants opened fire on Fathi Bashagha's convoy as it drove through western Tripoli after he visited the National Oil Corporation and the headquarters of the Interior Ministry's law enforcement force.

Libya's interior minister in the UN-recognized government narrowly escaped an assassination attempt Sunday on a highway near the capital, Tripoli.

The motorcade of Fathi Bashagha "was fired on from an armored car while he was on the highway. His police escort returned fire. Two of the assailants were arrested and a third is in hospital," a source close to the interior minister told AFP news agency.

"The minister is fine," the source added.

The convoy came under heavy fire as Bashagha drove through the capital after visiting government facilities.

Powerful minister

Bashagha has served as interior minister in the UN-recognized Government of National Accord (GNA) since 2018. The 58-year-old is a political heavyweight, who has promised to end corruption in the North African country.

Bashagha had been seen as a favorite to lead a new interim government under UN-led peace efforts following an October ceasefire last year, but the post finally went to businessman Abdul Hamid Dbeibah, a 61-year-old engineer, who has called for reconstruction, democracy and reunification in Libya.

Descent into chaos

Libya has been in a state of turmoil since 2011, when a NATO-backed military campaign overthrew longtime leader Moammar Gadhafi.

The North African country descended into a civil war between Tripoli-based GNA and the eastern-based Libyan National Army (LNA), led by Khalifa Haftar.

Turkey and Qatar are the primary foreign backers of the GNA, while Haftar's LNA has received support from Russia, the United Arab Emirates and Egypt.

(AFP, Reuters)

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Deutsche Welle. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: DW

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Socialite Hushpuppi Named in North Korean Cyber Crime
Zimbabwean Dancehall Legend Soul Jah Love Laid to Rest
Nigerian Apostle Suleman Bars Church Members From Public Comments
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Pressure Mounts on Tanzania's Magufuli to Act on Covid-19

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.