Kenya/Zambia: Gor's Zambia Trip in Disarray

21 February 2021
Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Gor Mahia are expected to depart for Zambia on Sunday ahead of the team's Caf Confederation Cup rematch versus Napsa Stars in the capital Lusaka and then return on the same day.

The Kenyan champions were slated to travel for the game on Friday but failed to do so amid reports the management had failed to secure tickets for the flights and additional cash to cover for logistics.

The club secretary Sam Ogolla has since confirmed the team's departure plans.

"We did not travel as expected. There are issues that disturbed our plans but we will now be leaving tomorrow (on Sunday)," he said.

The Kenyan champions have been hampered by financial setbacks for the better part of the past three seasons, with players also going for several months without pay.

Back to the pitch, Gor, which lost 1-0 in Nairobi last week, needs to beat the Zambian team in their backyard by two clear goals to guarantee progression to the group stage of the tournament.

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

