Kenya: 4 Suspects Due in Court for Murder of Woman in Suspected Trade Deal Gone Sour

21 February 2021
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Joseph Muraya

Nairobi — Four suspects are due in court Monday over the brutal killing of a woman whose body was found on Friday after missing for a week.

38-year-old Caroline Wanjiku was last seen at a sacco in Nairobi's Ngara area where she is said to have gone to deposit money she had withdrawn from a local commercial bank.

Police said her body was found at Kajiado hospital mortuary more than a week after her vehicle was found abandoned in Nairobi's Kawangware area near Gatina Primary School, just a day after she went missing.

Investigations by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have shown that on the day she went missing, Wanjiru had withdrawn Sh350,000 from her account, before proceeding to meet one of the suspects in Ngara to seal a business deal.

Police have since recovered the car that was used to carry the body and handcuffs that the suspects used to restrain her.

She was tortured to death while her eyes had been gouged out.

The body also had physical injuries on both wrists.

Police have said the suspects will be arraigned in court Monday where the prosecution will seek more time to finalise investigations before they can face a murder charge.

Cases of homicide have been on a sharp increase in the country since last year, in what psychosocial experts linked to the COVID-19 related stress and other associated economic challenges and frustrations.

Most Kenyans have had their source of income affected while others lost their jobs altogether.

