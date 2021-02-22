Kenya: Argentina Blemish Shujaa's Unbeaten Run at Madrid International 7s

21 February 2021
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Timothy Olobulu

Nairobi — Kenya lost its first match at the Madrid International 7s tournament in Spain after going down 21-7 to Argentina in their fourth match on Sunday, having earlier seen off USA 38-7.

The Argentines ran in three converted tries against Shujaa's one to pick victory, with Matias Osadczuk dotting down twice.

Osadczuk broke the deadlock when he dotted down under the posts after the Argentines turned over possession with Gaston Revol converting for a 7-0 lead.

Shujaa went back on level terms at the stroke of halftime through Alvin 'Buffa' Otieno who ran into the try box and strode to the centre posts after the ball was sprayed out to him on the left off a setpiece.

However, the Argentines came back stronger in the second half and capitalised on Kenya's mistakes. Rodrigo Etchart extended Argentina's lead with a try straight from kick off with the conversion good for a 14-7 scoreline.

Osadczuk then completed his brace courtesy of a mistake from the Kenyan defense, the lanky Argentine turning over possession and dotting down in the centreposts.

