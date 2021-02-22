Kenya: 'Hustler Nation' Defends Sonko

21 February 2021
Nairobi News (Nairobi)

The government has been warned against using state machinery to settle political scores.

Speaking at a press briefing on Saturday, the Hutsler Nation's Nairobi movement chairman Oscar Ogaida suggested the terrorism charges recently slapped on former Nairobi governor Mike Sonko were a result of a 'witchhunt' by people he did not name.

Hutsler Nation is a movement known to politically associate with Deputy President William Ruto.

"We all know he (Sonko) was arrested a day after attending a political rally in Machakos to drum up support for the UDA candidate. He appears to have made remarks that did not go down well with some people," claimed Igaida."

"He (Sonko) has been dining with the high and mighty, he's even received several accolades both locally and internationally. When is it that someone suddenly figured out that he is a terrorist?"

The flamboyant Sonko is currently battling assault, violence-related, terrorism, and corruption charges at various courts in Nairobi.

He was arrested two weeks ago after presenting himself to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) following a complaint by Interior PS Karanja Kibicho.

His arrest came days after Sonko publicly claimed that he, Kibicho, and other powerful people in government whom he did not name masterminded the post-election violence witnessed in parts of Nairobi following the hotly contested 2017 polls. Kibicho has distanced himself from the allegations.

In the terrorism-related charge, the prosecution has asked he be held for 30 days pending competition of investigations.

Meanwhile, Sonko fell sick in custody and is currently undergoing treatment at a Nairobi hospital.

Ther Hutslter Nation is a formation associated with Deputy President William Ruto.

