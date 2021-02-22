Tanzania: Young Pakistani Sets Record on Uhuru Peak

21 February 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Dativa Minja

A YOUNG student Asad Memon (23) from Pakistani has set the record of being the first young Asian climber to summit Uhuru Peak in fourteen hours.

On his return, Mr Memon descended from the peak to the finish point in a short time of six hours without stopping at any point, drinking or eat anything.

High Commissioner Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary for Pakistan Muhammad Saleem congratulated Memon for the historic achievement of scaling up Mount Kilimanjaro.

Mr Memon scaled up Mt Kilimanjaro and reached the peak on February 15, 2021.

Speaking in Dar es Salaam over the weekend, Mr Saleem said Memon's act would likely attract more people from Pakistan to visit Tanzania for the purpose of climbing the Africa rooftop.

The High Commissioner presented the certificate of appreciation to Memon and expressed the hope that Mr Memon's feat would result in opening of new chapter of collaboration between Pakistan and Tanzania in the adventure sports, culture and tourism sectors.

Mr Saleem invited the Tanzanian friends to visit the tourist attractions in Pakistan starting from the Makran Coast, the plains of Sindh and Punjab and the scenic valleys, mountains and glaciers scattered across the northern parts of the country in the world's highest Himalaya, Karakoram, Hindukush and Pamir mountain ranges.

On his part, Mr Memon said his achievement will enhance tourism between the two countries and thanked the High Commission, the Pakistani Diaspora in Arusha and Dar es Salaam and the Tanzanian friends.

He added in fulfillment of his desire to climb the mountain he understood that Mount Kilimanjaro was in Tanzania and not Kenya as he had heard before.

The young Pakistan said despite the challenge of heavy rain while climbing the mountain he did not give up because he wanted to fulfill his desire.

"My goal was to scale up Mount Kilimanjaro despite some challenges that I faced. I had to reach the Uhuru peak to fulfill my dream," said Memon.

He said sometimes he looked for an alternative route to pass to be able to reach to the summit. "I am happy that I succeeded in my mission though with difficulty and I am a complete foreigner."

On her part the representative from Tanzania Tourist Board (TTB), Conference and Event Manager, Irene Mville said they were proud to see young people like Memon visiting Tanzania and commended his courage without fear.

"We recognized you as heroes because you have shown great courage and have promoted our country worldwide," Ms Mville told the young Pakistani.

Last weekend the High Commissioner Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary for Pakistan, Mr Saleem expressed its commitment to continue strengthening bilateral ties with Tanzania, including promoting tourist attractions that are available in the largest East African nation.

"We have been promoting Tanzania a lot especially Lake Victoria, Lake Tanganyika, Mafia, Mt. Kilimanjaro, Ngorongoro Crater, Serengeti and Zanzibar," said Mr Saleem.

He said Pakistan and Tanzania have been enjoying good relationship and mutual cooperation, insisting that his country will strengthen ties for the benefits of the two countries.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Copyright © 2021 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

