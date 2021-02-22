Tanzania: Kihwelo Lauds His Boys Despite 1-1 Afcon Draw

NGORONGORO Heroes coach Jamhuri Kihwelo has lauded his charges for the fighting spirit they showed against Gambia in the unfolding Under-20 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) finals in Mauritania.

Heroes came from behind to settle a 1-1 draw in their second match of the campaign to rekindle their hopes of stepping into the quarterfinals of the contest.

One point was enough to see them stay put in the competition while aiming to get good results from Morocco in their last match tomorrow of which they desperately need a victory to earn four points.

A smart free kick in the 88th minute by Novatus Dismas was enough to gift the country's side a crucial one point meaning that their destiny in the competition will be defined on their last match tomorrow.

A win by Heroes will be vital than a draw or loss and with the team spirit they showcased over Gambia, they can surely create their own history of marching into the quarterfinals in their first appearance of the contest.

"In the first half, we misused at least five clear chances which could have easily killed the game had we properly utilised them. Likewise in the second half, we missed several scoring opportunities. "The good fighting spirit from the boys was what brought us into the game as we equalised the deficit and I thank God for all that," said Kihwelo.

In a late match of the same group pitting Ghana and Morroco, the two sides played to a goalless draw to share four points apiece but Ghana are the ones enjoying the top seat of the group courtesy of more goals scored.

Ghana triumphed 4-0 in their opening game against Ngorongoro Heroes hence they will be eager to silence Gambia to sail through to the next chapter.

Ordinarily, the top four teams at the U20 Afcon ought to be rewarded with qualification tickets for the U20 World Cup but the situation has changed due to the cancellation of the global gathering because of the Covid-19 pandemic.