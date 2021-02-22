Tanzania: NHIF Warns Members Over Fake Claims

21 February 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Alexander Sanga

Mwanza — THE National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) has warned some of its accredited health facilities against presenting fake claims, saying the malpractice poses serious challenge to the fund's operations.

The fund said that although it has installed mechanism to track such health facilities, the misconduct should be stopped because it is against the laws governing the health scheme.

"NHIF won't hesitate to take legal measures against any facility which will present fake claims, we normally operate in line with the laws and regulations which give us the mandate to act against any kind of fraud," said NHIF Regional Manager, Mr Jarleth Mshashu at a one-day seminar for members of the workers' unions in the region.

The workshop, which brought together 26 participants, including Tanzania Union of Government and Health Employees (TUGHE), Trade Union Congress of Tanzania (TUCTA) and Communication and Transport Workers Union of Tanzania (COTWU), aimed at building capacity to participants on various activities carried out by the fund.

NHIF Quality Control Officer, Dr Julieth Muhanika, said that most of the fake claims include additional charges especially on medical drugs.

"Some health facilities have no fixed prices for medicines thus we keep on educating our clients on the ways NHIF operates in line with existing rules and regulations as well as fund's liability," she said.

Acting Mwanza Regional Administrative Secretary, Mr John Magazeti, urged the workers to join the fund in order to reduce unnecessary medical expenses.

He also advised NHIF staffs to strengthening public awareness campaigns so as to allow all Tanzanians to access health insurance services.

Chairperson for Ilemela District Teachers Association, Mr Benjamin Bulugu, asked the NHIF to introduce funeral insurance services for its members.

In the past few years NHIF installed systems to control abuse of beneficiaries' cards and check embezzlement.

According to the Fund, the systems bar beneficiaries from accessing similar services which they had received in one of the accredited health facilities unless it is an emergency.

It also said that the insurance scheme has continued to improve its systems to facilitate monitoring and fast-track the provision of services including payments for the service providers.

Improvement in Information and Communication Technology systems has helped members to access information through the mobile phone after accessing service.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Socialite Hushpuppi Named in North Korean Cyber Crime
Zimbabwean Dancehall Legend Soul Jah Love Laid to Rest
Nigerian Apostle Suleman Bars Church Members From Public Comments
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Pressure Mounts on Tanzania's Magufuli to Act on Covid-19

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.