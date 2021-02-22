Nigeria: Abducted Passengers in Niger Freed - Official

21 February 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Agency Report

The passengers were said to be heading to Minna from Kotangora when the incident happened.

The Niger State government said it has secured the release of the abducted passengers of the state Transport Authority (NSTA).

Mary Noel-Berje, chief press secretary to Governor Sani-Bello, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday in Minna, the state capital

No fewer than 18 passengers on the NSTA bus were on February 14 abducted by bandits in Kundu village near Zungeru in the Yakila District of Rafi Local Government Area of the state.

The passengers were said to be heading to Minna from Kotangora when the incident happened.

Few days after the incident, this newspaper also reported the abduction of some students and staff of Government Science Secondary School, Kagara, by bandits.

As of the time of filing this report, none of the abductees has been freed though the state government in collaboration with the federal government said it was working hard to secure the release of the students.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Socialite Hushpuppi Named in North Korean Cyber Crime
Zimbabwean Dancehall Legend Soul Jah Love Laid to Rest
Nigerian Apostle Suleman Bars Church Members From Public Comments
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Pressure Mounts on Tanzania's Magufuli to Act on Covid-19

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.